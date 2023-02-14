Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

