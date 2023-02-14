Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

