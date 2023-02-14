Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,216 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 608,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $141,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

