Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,373 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $675,941.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,444,008.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $2,628,338.44.

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $501.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

