Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSI. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $271.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

