Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,152 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 122.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EVERTEC

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

