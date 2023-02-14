Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,556 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

TRN stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.