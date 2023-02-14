Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $5,813,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 150.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Four Corners Property Trust

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.