Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

