Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITGR. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

