Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 576,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -283.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Articles

