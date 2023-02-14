Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.