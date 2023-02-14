Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,050,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 276,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE EPC opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

