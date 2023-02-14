Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 14,469 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

