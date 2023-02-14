Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

