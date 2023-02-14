Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,808 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,375.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

