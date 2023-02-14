Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 659 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $234.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

