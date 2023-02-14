Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,412 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

