Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 539,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 282,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 137,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Progress Software by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,543 shares of company stock worth $2,744,092 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

PRGS stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About Progress Software

Get Rating

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

