Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 101,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.6 %

OI stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

