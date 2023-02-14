Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

