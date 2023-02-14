Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

