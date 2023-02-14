Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,699,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

JJSF stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $146.94.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

