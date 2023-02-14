Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Park National by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

PRK opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $151.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

