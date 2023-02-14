Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

