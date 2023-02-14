Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

