Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

IBP stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $118.26.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

