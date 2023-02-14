Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

