Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CEIX stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.