Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $103.57.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

