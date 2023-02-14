Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

