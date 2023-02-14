Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AX opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

