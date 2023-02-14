Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 108.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.7 %

BOOT stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $105.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.