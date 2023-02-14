Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after acquiring an additional 250,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

