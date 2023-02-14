Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arconic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

