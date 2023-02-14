Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NMI by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in NMI by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

