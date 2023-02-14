Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,907,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

