Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

