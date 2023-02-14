New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 53,710 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of AMC Entertainment worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment
In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:AMC opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.90.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
