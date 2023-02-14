New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 202 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Haemonetics worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HAE opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.