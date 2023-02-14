New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.80 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of California Water Service Group worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

