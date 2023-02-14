New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.47 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.