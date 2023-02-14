New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Omnicell worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $49,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.
Omnicell Price Performance
Omnicell stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $155.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Omnicell
In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicell (OMCL)
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.