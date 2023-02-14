New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Omnicell worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $49,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $155.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

