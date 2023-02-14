New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

