New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 322 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of THOR Industries worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

