New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 487,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

About Healthcare Services Group

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.