New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.49% of PROG worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE PRG opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

