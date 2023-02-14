New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ameresco worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $86.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

