New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,832 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

RYAN stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,033,098 shares of company stock worth $38,815,760 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

