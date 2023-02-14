New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,831 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,912,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

